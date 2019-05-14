Print This

California Community Colleges Faculty Vote No Confidence in Chancellor

Ashley A. Smith
May 14, 2019
The Faculty Association of California Community Colleges Board of Governors unanimously voted no confidence in Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley's administration last Friday.

"The faculty have attempted to offer their input and expertise to the chancellor's office but efforts have been largely ignored," FACCC president Adam Wetsman said in a news release. "Rather than engage us early in policy conversations, faculty have been forced to react to an onslaught of initiatives that haven't moved the needle for our students. This prescriptive approach has been detrimental to our colleges, as we can see with the chaotic rollout of the funding formula and online college."

FACCC, along with other faculty groups and unions, opposes California's new performance-funding formula for the community colleges. The group has also argued against the state's new online community college because of its business model and the potential competition it would pose to the system's existing online offerings.

FACCC said in its statement that the vote of no confidence is the result of the chancellor's office's "lack of transparency, disregard for shared governance, lack of prior consultation with faculty and other stakeholders on major initiatives, deficient oversight and fiscal accountability with the online college, and administration of a punitive funding formula that has created a system of winners and losers."

