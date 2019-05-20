Admissions Cheating Inspired Film

There is already a television show being developed that was inspired by the admissions scandal. Now there may be a cheating-inspired film. Two production companies have jointly purchased the rights to produce an English-language version of Bad Genius, a highly regarded Thai film based on the idea of cheating on tests given the same day in different countries. In the film, students plot to take an exam in Australia and to send questions and answers back to Thailand before the test starts there.

The Wrap reported that the film rights were purchased before the admissions scandal broke. Here is a trailer (with subtitles) for the Thai version of the film.