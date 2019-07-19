Title
Academic Minute: Activities With Your Partner
Today on the Academic Minute, Jennifer Tomlinson, assistant professor of psychology at Colgate University, explains how engagement in a shared activity can boost your relationship. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
