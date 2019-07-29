4 Professors in Same Department Develop Cancer

Four faculty members in the same department at Metropolitan State University of Denver’s Auraria campus have been diagnosed with cancer, and industrial hygienists are investigating the West Classroom Building where they work, according to KDVR.com. One of the professors died of lung cancer in 2016, and three additional colleagues have since been diagnosed with breast or liver cancer. Larry Sampler, the university’s chief operating officer, told KDVR that Metropolitan State contacted independent investigators to “prove or disprove: Was there any link between the building and the cancers?” Results are forthcoming. An eye cancer cluster among Auburn University alumni was suspected last year, but an investigation found no unusual incidence of the disease among the patients, according AL.com.