Print This

Title

Professors Critical of U of Akron Administrators

By

Colleen Flaherty
August 5, 2019
Comments
 
 

Faculty members at the University of Akron report a culture of harassment and fear and concerns about both Interim President John Green and Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Rex Ramsier, according to survey results released Friday by the campus faculty union. Some 54 percent of survey respondents ranked Green as “fair” or “poor” on whether he treats faculty with respect. For Ramsier, that total was 94 percent of respondents.

The university says the figures represent the opinions of just 15 percent of the entire faculty, according to the Akron Beacon Journal, which noted that 40 percent of full-time faculty members completed the survey. The faculty union is affiliated with the American Association of University Professors. Akron announced last year that it planned to cut 19 percent of its degree tracks and later said it would offer buyouts to nearly half the faculty. The university is trying to trim $15 million from its budget, due to decreased enrollments.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

We Must Have Both
Foxy Logic
Uniform Rules to Protect Access

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

4 Things To Say to Your Dean/Provost About the 2U/OPM News
How the Other Half Matriculates
Syllabus Planning Time
Summer Accountability
The Other Gender Gap
3 Takeaways from this Week's 2U / OPM News

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Why 'mastering out' of a Ph.D. program might really be 'mastering in'

Alumnus leaves Compton College properties worth millions

Wheeling president placed on leave in next chapter of chaotic year

Advanced Placement: where it’s been and where it’s going

Tennessee's move of math remediation to K-12 fails to boost college completion, study finds

How the Other Half Matriculates | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Professor Allegedly Allowed Booze in Class

U.S. Says California Is in Compliance With State Authorization Rules

4 Things To Say to Your Dean/Provost About the 2U/OPM News | Technology and Learning

Back to Top