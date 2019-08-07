Print This

Dean Named in Eating-While-Black Case Steps Down

By

Colleen Flaherty
August 7, 2019
Shawn Brixey, dean of Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Arts, resigned from that position this week, the university announced. Last year, he was named in a now-dismissed lawsuit brought by a faculty member suspended for calling police on a black woman eating in a classroom. The woman turned out to be a fellow professor. Brixey will remain on the faculty in arts and engineering.

