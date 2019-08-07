Title
Dean Named in Eating-While-Black Case Steps Down
Shawn Brixey, dean of Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Arts, resigned from that position this week, the university announced. Last year, he was named in a now-dismissed lawsuit brought by a faculty member suspended for calling police on a black woman eating in a classroom. The woman turned out to be a fellow professor. Brixey will remain on the faculty in arts and engineering.
