Academic Minute: Tolerance on Facebook
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Butler University Week, Lee Farquhar, associate professor of entertainment media and journalism, explains why increasing the diversity of your Facebook feed could do some good. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
