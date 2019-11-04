Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Tolerance on Facebook

By

Doug Lederman
November 4, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Butler University Week, Lee Farquhar, associate professor of entertainment media and journalism, explains why increasing the diversity of your Facebook feed could do some good. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Is It Time to Dezone Knowledge?
Think Positive
Teaching Racism as an Idea

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Identities Come With Entanglements but No Fixed Essence
Attack of the Asterisks
Making Conference Food More Inclusive
European Internationalization and ‘Money Matters’
Other Minds
A Thank You to Bryan Alexander

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Graduate student's death at UW Madison is a devastating cautionary tale

A window of opportunity for alternative textbook providers

Clark dismisses graduate student who complained about possible gender discrimination and research mi

As AI-assessed job interviewing grows, colleges try to prepare students

In China, Surge in Students Informing on Professors

Study finds noncompetitive colleges more likely to reject applicants who report felonies, even minor

Holy Cross to Investigate Faculty Misconduct

Tenured and tenure-track faculty must combat an incremental erosion of faculty governance (opinion)

There's a movement for better scientific posters. But are they really better?

Back to Top