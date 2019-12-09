Print

Title

Academic Minute: Latin American Music

By

Doug Lederman
December 9, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Oxford College of Emory University Week, Pablo Palomino, assistant professor of Latin American and Caribbean studies, details one Latin American region where music has become a powerful symbol. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

In Appreciation of a Public Servant
How Higher Education Empowers Student Voters
Plagiarize This!

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

How to Be Progressive Without Being Divisive
Caroll Spinney
Continuing Adventures in Ungrading
Instructure's Lessons
Hyphens and En Dashes and Em Dashes, Oh My!
Buying the American Mind -- Who’s Doing It?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Study attempts to debunk criticisms of student evaluations of teaching

SMU sued for amending governance documents to separate itself from church authority

UW Madison shifts state enrollment commitment

Hyphens and En Dashes and Em Dashes, Oh My! | GradHacker

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Success at Scale: Strategies to Improve Outcomes for Underserved Students | A Special Report from In

How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)

How to Be Progressive Without Being Divisive | Conversations on Diversity

Can Salisbury prevent racist incidents with a chief diversity officer?

Back to Top