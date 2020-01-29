Title
Academic Minute: Parenting Musically
Today on the Academic Minute, Lisa Koops, professor of music education at Case Western Reserve University, explores the various methods families choose to make music meaningful to them. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Colleges restrict university travel to China in response to coronavirus
Can there be national progress on postsecondary learning? If so, who leads?
A professor gives three reasons why he doesn't allow cellphones in his classes (opinion)
A Ph.D. student describes what he's learned about grad school over his first semester (opinion)
Trustees growing increasingly worried about the future of higher education in the U.S., polling show
Disruptive Innovation, Higher Ed and the Legacy of Clayton M. Christensen
The importance of knowing the competencies that employers seek (essay)
Federal appeals court blocks adjunct union at Duquesne
"Public Charge" and Financial Aid | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!