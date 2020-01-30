Print

McGraw-Hill and Cengage Merger Delayed

Lindsay McKenzie
January 30, 2020
Publishers McGraw-Hill Education and Cengage yesterday announced they are extending their merger agreement. The agreement was due to expire Feb. 1 if the two companies had not merged by that date. The agreement has now been extended to May 1.

The companies previously told investors they expected to merge by the end of the first financial quarter of this year, which could still happen if the merger is completed before the end of March.

The Department of Justice is still weighing whether to approve the merger of the two publishers. Earlier this year, Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority asked whether the merger would lead to “a substantial lessening of competition,” Reuters reported. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has also raised concerns about the deal.

In the U.S., several consumer advocacy groups have criticized the potential merger, which they say could raise prices for students. College bookstores have also opposed the deal.

