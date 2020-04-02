Print

Academic Minute: Who Are the Mandaeans?

By

Doug Lederman
April 2, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, James F. McGrath, a professor of religion at Butler University, looks into the history of the Mandaeans. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

