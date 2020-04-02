Title
Academic Minute: Who Are the Mandaeans?
Today on the Academic Minute, James F. McGrath, a professor of religion at Butler University, looks into the history of the Mandaeans. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Progressives were divided over widespread cancellation of student debt in stimulus
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
'Zoombombers' disrupt online classes with racist, pornographic content
Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction
Scholars remember those lost to COVID-19
Advice for University Leaders ... | Leadership in Higher Education
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
How higher education can overcome the crisis-induced backlash against online education (opinion)
College groups push for suspension of financial responsibility scores as feds release distance ed ru
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!