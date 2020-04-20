Title
Mentoring Helps Female Economists Succeed
A new working paper published through the National Bureau of Economic Research suggests that a relatively simple mentoring intervention helps female economics achieve academic career success. The study, designed as a randomized controlled trial, tests the efficacy of the American Economics Association’s two-day mentoring workshop for women, now called the Workshop for Faculty in Doctoral Programs. The authors observed workshop participants and nonparticipants four to 14 years later. They found that the workshops helped female economists build lasting relationships with peers and mentors -- and to stay in academe and gain tenure in selective departments.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Beloit redesigns its academic calendar to give itself more flexibility if COVID-19 forces closures
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Students sue universities for tuition and fee refunds
Is This the End of College as We Knew It? | Higher Ed Gamma
Coronavirus Live Updates Archive from April 12-18
New report says many adjuncts make less than $3,500 per course and $25,000 per year
Practical advice for how colleges can responsibly reopen in the fall (opinion)
Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction
A response to an essay about why instructors should wash their hair (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!