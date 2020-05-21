Title
Law Professor in Title IX Case Leaves Marquette
Law professor Paul Secunda is no longer working at Marquette University, following accusations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a student, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Secunda was suspended from teaching in 2018 and previously told the Journal Sentinel that he’d fight for his job and “clear [his] name.” Marquette’s Faculty Hearing Committee reportedly considered the case throughout 2019. Secunda started a new job at an employment law firm this week and confirmed that he left Marquette last month. Both Marquette and Secunda declined comment on the circumstances of his departure. Little about the allegations against him has been made public.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
CDC releases new guidance for colleges on reducing coronavirus spread
More institutions are suspending or cutting retirement plan contributions
The student view of this spring's shift to remote learning
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Universities determine how to enforce social distancing
The rush to reopen colleges this fall ignores harsh scientific and ethical realities (opinion)
College Board Sued Over AP Exams
Survey results on '15 Fall Scenarios' suggest what students want
How to turn this spring's remote courses into high-quality online courses for fall (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!