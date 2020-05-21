Print

Law Professor in Title IX Case Leaves Marquette

Colleen Flaherty
May 21, 2020
Law professor Paul Secunda is no longer working at Marquette University, following accusations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a student, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Secunda was suspended from teaching in 2018 and previously told the Journal Sentinel that he’d fight for his job and “clear [his] name.” Marquette’s Faculty Hearing Committee reportedly considered the case throughout 2019. Secunda started a new job at an employment law firm this week and confirmed that he left Marquette last month. Both Marquette and Secunda declined comment on the circumstances of his departure. Little about the allegations against him has been made public.

