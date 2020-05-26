Print

Title

Academic Minute: Submersible Robots and Water Quality

By

Doug Lederman
May 26, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Allegheny College Week, Janyl Jumadinova explores how robotics can help ensure water quality. Jumadinova is an assistant professor in the department of computer science at Allegheny. And if you missed Monday's Academic Minute, on tensions between Congress and the executive branch over presidential unilateralism, please click here. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Communicating Culture in a Distributed World
Rethinking the New Normal
The System’s Role in Saving
Weakened Public Colleges

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Best Speech I Never Gave

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Colleges expect few new international students will make it to their campuses this fall

College Presidents Say Fall Reopening Likely

New presidents or provosts: Caldwell Culver-Stockton Hollins Kenyon Lindenwood Maryland Millikin Sai

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Social scientists on COVID-19

Experts consider how a new admissions test could change higher education

May 26 roundup: Testing, athletics and a special Q&A

Michigan Overhauls Policies for Dismissing Tenured Professors

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Back to Top