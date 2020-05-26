Title
Academic Minute: Submersible Robots and Water Quality
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Allegheny College Week, Janyl Jumadinova explores how robotics can help ensure water quality. Jumadinova is an assistant professor in the department of computer science at Allegheny. And if you missed Monday's Academic Minute, on tensions between Congress and the executive branch over presidential unilateralism, please click here. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
