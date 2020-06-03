Title
Alaska’s Jim Johnsen Named Finalist for Wisconsin System Presidency
Jim Johnsen, current president of the University of Alaska system, was named a finalist for the University of Wisconsin system presidency. Johnsen will complete multiple committee and shared governance interviews next week, according to a press release.
The pandemic posed “unanticipated and unprecedented circumstances and obstacles” to the search process, and several candidates withdrew their names from consideration over concerns about being publicly named a finalist during the health crisis, the release stated.
The search committee will decide after the interviews whether to recommend Johnsen to the system Board of Regents, which will vote to approve the new president.
Johnsen has served as president of the University of Alaska system since 2015. In July 2019, he proposed three potential restructuring plans for the university system following a 41 percent cut to state funding and a declaration of financial exigency. The plan to consolidate the three campuses into a single accreditation for the system was ultimately rejected in December. The University of Wisconsin system in 2017 started merging its two-year colleges with seven four-year colleges in similar geographic areas.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Lawyers explain the many legal issues colleges could face whether they reopen or not
Academics called to help interpret, guide national response to police violence and related civil unr
Questions remain over whether colleges should be protected from coronavirus lawsuits
Envisioning a day in the life of a faculty member on campus this fall (opinion)
How a new, one-person teaching center is navigating a moment of peril and opportunity
Seven recommendations for helping students thrive in times of trauma
Movement to Forgive Health Care Workers' Student Debt
A president discusses the need to go beyond statements in response to the killing of George Floyd (o
The Key Podcast | Ep. 9: Preserving Access to Public Higher Education Amid Crises
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!