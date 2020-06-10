Print

Title

Academic Minute: How We Value Landscapes

By

Doug Lederman
June 10, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of SUNY Oneonta Sustainability Week, Tyra Olstad, assistant professor of geography and environmental sustainability, explains why we should value empty landscapes. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

