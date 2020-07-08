U of California Picks Michael Drake as Next President

The University of California system's Board of Regents has picked Dr. Michael Drake as its next president. Drake was president of Ohio State University for six years and stepped down last week. Next month he is slated to begin leading the 10-campus UC system, which includes five medical centers and three national laboratories, enrolling roughly 280,000 students and employing 230,000 faculty and staff members.

Drake formerly was chancellor of UC Irvine and the systemwide vice president for health affairs. He also was a professor of ophthalmology at the UCSF School of Medicine. Drake will be the system's first Black president.

"I look forward to working with the regents, chancellors, students, faculty, staff, alumni and our broader community as we, together, guide the university through the challenging times ahead," said Drake.

He succeeds Janet Napolitano, who became the system's president in 2013, after four years as secretary of homeland security during the Obama administration. She previously was a two-term Arizona governor.

Napolitano frequently clashed with the Trump administration, including over its attempts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The system grew more than planned during her tenure, during which she guaranteed admissions to academically eligible community college students and created a new system to attempt to prevent admissions fraud.