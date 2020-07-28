Print

Title

Academic Minute: Digital Literacy

By

Doug Lederman
July 28, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Gina Baleria, assistant professor of journalism, media writing and digital media at Sonoma State University, examines how digital literacy skills can bring belonging to students who aren’t together. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

It’s Time to Stem Malpractice
in STEM Admissions
4 Top Asks Students Have for Colleges
Unlocking the Value of College Real Estate

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Addenda to "Unlocking the Value of College Real Estate"
Will Higher Education Follow the ‘More from Less’ Story?
7 Ways to Make the Fall Semester Better Than the Spring’s
Pangloss, Plato and Progress
An Ideological Taxonomy of Our Postsecondary Digital Learning Community
How to Get to Sesame Street

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Regional public colleges prepare to return to on-campus learning

Leading voice on welfare reform accused of racism

Four key things students say they want from college this fall (opinion)

How colleges are communicating with students about COVID-19

FBI arrests scholars accused of lying about Chinese military ties

Mass. Supreme Court: Colleges Must Protect Drunk Students

Senate Republicans Propose $29 Billion for Higher Ed

ICE clarifies new international students can't take all-online courses

7 Ways to Make the Fall Semester Better Than the Spring’s | Higher Ed Gamma

Back to Top