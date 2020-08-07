Title
Lecturer Who Tweeted About Police Won't Teach
Jesse Goldberg, whom Auburn University recently investigated for his anti-police comments on social media, says he has a new research-only fellowship at the university. Previously, Goldberg was scheduled to begin teaching at Auburn this fall as a lecturer of American literature and composition. Goldberg did not respond to a request for comment, but he said on his private Twitter page that “the school did not unilaterally change my appointment without a degree of my consent.” Auburn not respond to a question Thursday about Goldberg’s new assignment. The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, which has defended Goldberg's right to express his views, said it was aware of his new position but still gathering information to make sure that the change did not amount to retaliation.
