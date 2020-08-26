Title
Academic Minute: Traumatic Brain Injuries
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Texas A&M University Center for Sports Management Research and Education Week, Traver Wright, research assistant professor in the department of health and kinesiology, discusses a treatment option that is showing results for some patients with brain injuries. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
