Academic Minute: Traumatic Brain Injuries

By

Doug Lederman
August 26, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Texas A&M University Center for Sports Management Research and Education Week, Traver Wright, research assistant professor in the department of health and kinesiology, discusses a treatment option that is showing results for some patients with brain injuries. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

