Print

Title

Northern Michigan Settles Bias Case for $1.5M

By

Colleen Flaherty
September 11, 2020
 
 

Northern Michigan University settled for $1.46 million with four female professors of business who accused it of gender discrimination, the parties announced Thursday. The professors, Claudia Hart, Carol Steinhaus, Karin Stulz and Margaret Vroman, sued the university last year, alleging that Northern Michigan paid them all significantly less than their male counterparts at the same rank, on average. The professors also said the College of Business routinely gave male professors preferential treatment when it came to picking their classes and even going up for tenure. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission previously reviewed the professors' complaints, determining that Northern Michigan could address the matter through the commission’s conciliation process, The Mining Journal reported in January. The case eventually was referred to the Justice Department, which declined to prosecute it, and the women took their case to federal court.

Northern Michigan denied charges of gender discrimination throughout the process and continues to deny any liability or wrongdoing. Stulz said in a statement that “we have been fortunate to have friends, family and complete strangers stand by us and our cause for equal pay for equal work. We hope to inspire others to pursue justice.”

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Why I’m Teaching Online
What’s a Safe Enough Space on Campuses Now?
Humane Assessment Shouldn’t Happen Only During a Pandemic

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Creating a Brand Story for the Times
Planning: Without the Bread, It All Falls Apart
Friday Fragments
Renewing Higher Education's Covenants
A Moral Center
A Conversation With West Point’s Associate Dean for Strategy and Initiatives

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

The common pitfalls of failed dissertations and how to steer clear of them (opinion)

More allegations of racial fraud in academe

Higher education workers gave five times as much to Biden as to Trump

Professor suspended for saying Chinese word that sounds like an English slur

10 percent of students at Georgia College have had COVID-19

No dorms, no in-person classes, no problem: how community colleges are building community virtually

Students in great need of mental health support during pandemic

OpenStax to Double OER Textbooks

UC Berkeley Fined $2.35M for Clery Violations

Back to Top