Title
Northern Michigan Settles Bias Case for $1.5M
Northern Michigan University settled for $1.46 million with four female professors of business who accused it of gender discrimination, the parties announced Thursday. The professors, Claudia Hart, Carol Steinhaus, Karin Stulz and Margaret Vroman, sued the university last year, alleging that Northern Michigan paid them all significantly less than their male counterparts at the same rank, on average. The professors also said the College of Business routinely gave male professors preferential treatment when it came to picking their classes and even going up for tenure. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission previously reviewed the professors' complaints, determining that Northern Michigan could address the matter through the commission’s conciliation process, The Mining Journal reported in January. The case eventually was referred to the Justice Department, which declined to prosecute it, and the women took their case to federal court.
Northern Michigan denied charges of gender discrimination throughout the process and continues to deny any liability or wrongdoing. Stulz said in a statement that “we have been fortunate to have friends, family and complete strangers stand by us and our cause for equal pay for equal work. We hope to inspire others to pursue justice.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
The common pitfalls of failed dissertations and how to steer clear of them (opinion)
More allegations of racial fraud in academe
Higher education workers gave five times as much to Biden as to Trump
Professor suspended for saying Chinese word that sounds like an English slur
10 percent of students at Georgia College have had COVID-19
No dorms, no in-person classes, no problem: how community colleges are building community virtually
Students in great need of mental health support during pandemic
OpenStax to Double OER Textbooks
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »