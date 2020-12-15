Title
Collin College Accused of Abandoning Academic Freedom -- Again
Collin College is facing more criticism from professors, this time over a canceled panel on faculty burnout and supporting each other called “Finding Your Voice.” The panel was set -- and initially approved -- for Collin's January faculty development conference on teaching and learning through change. Faculty members were allegedly later informed by the college that the panel needed to be pulled because it was not related to the conference theme. Panelists are members of the college’s non-collective bargaining Texas Faculty Association chapter, leading some on campus and off to believe that the college sought to block the group from recruiting members via the Zoom event. The college did not comment on the matter, saying it declined to participate.
Writing about the incident for the American Association of University Professors’ "Academe" blog, academic freedom expert Hank Reichman, professor emeritus of history at the California State University, East Bay, said, since “one faculty member, who has taught at the school for more than 15 years, told me that ‘morale has never been lower,’ both keynote and session topics would seem quite timely. ‘We’re all still doing the job,’ that faculty member said, ‘but for many our hearts are no longer in it. That is damaging to our students in the long run, and students should come first.’ The session was designed to address that problem.”
Previously, Collin faced criticism for announcing the COVID-19-related death of a faculty member, Iris Meda, deep in a Thanksgiving email, and for failing to defend another faculty member, L. D. Burnett, against public attacks for comments she made about Vice President Mike Pence.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
What do new projections of high school graduates mean for colleges and universities?
More high school graduates through 2025, but pool still shrinks afterward
'Draconian' contract proposals in Connecticut
U of Texas will stop using controversial algorithm to evaluate Ph.D. applicants
Guest Post: The Strange Case of the Exploding Student Workload | Just Visiting
College of Saint Rose, U of Evansville and Marquette see severe cuts proposed
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning
Collin College Accused of Abandoning Academic Freedom -- Again
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »