Judson College Will Stay Open

Elizabeth Redden
April 6, 2021
 
 

Judson College, a Baptist women’s college in Alabama, will continue operating despite falling short of a goal to raise $5 million in March.

Judson administrators said in a press release Friday that the board had voted 14 to 5 to approve the college’s 2021-22 budget, allowing the institution to continue operating. The board had previously delayed a vote on the budget by a month to launch the $5 million fundraising campaign, which the college’s press release described as “a final effort to find the needed funding to move forward.” The campaign raised about $1.23 million over the last 30 days.

"Today’s vote is the outcome of months of interviews, research, fundraising and, yes, prayer," Joan Newman, chair of the Board of Trustees, said in the press release. "We accept as a group God’s call to boldness. Now, the work continues to ensure a Christian education that affords young women opportunities to learn and to lead."

Judson’s president previously wrote to donors in December indicating the university would close if it did not receive enough gifts. The college subsequently announced it would reopen this spring, having exceeded what was then its $500,000 fundraising target.

