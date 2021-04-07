Title
4 More Colleges Will Require Vaccinations
April 7, 2021
Northeastern University announced Tuesday that it will require all students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the first day of classes in the fall.
Ken Henderson, chancellor and senior vice president for learning at Northeastern, said, “If all, or nearly all of our students are vaccinated, we expect that we’ll be able to achieve herd immunity.”
Also in recent days, Brown University, Fort Lewis College and St. Edward's University announced similar moves.
Rutgers University was the first college with such a requirement. It was followed by Cornell and Nova Southeastern Universities.
