Print

Title

4 More Colleges Will Require Vaccinations

By

Scott Jaschik
April 7, 2021
 
 

Northeastern University announced Tuesday that it will require all students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the first day of classes in the fall.

Ken Henderson, chancellor and senior vice president for learning at Northeastern, said, “If all, or nearly all of our students are vaccinated, we expect that we’ll be able to achieve herd immunity.”

Also in recent days, Brown University, Fort Lewis College and St. Edward's University announced similar moves.

Rutgers University was the first college with such a requirement. It was followed by Cornell and Nova Southeastern Universities.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Can We Rid Language Departments
of the F-Word?
Days of Reckoning
A New Deal for Students as Athletes

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

From Badging to Blockchain: Documenting Skills Learned
3 Questions for Anjuli Gupta, Head Of Partnerships at Outlier.org
I Am Not a Cat
What Starts in the Academy Doesn’t Stay There
Community College Is College: A Response to Jessica Dickler
$12 Billion, Community Colleges and Online Learning Infrastructure

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top