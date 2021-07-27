SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Clark Atlanta Relieves Students’ Debts to the Institution
Clark Atlanta University, a historically Black institution in Georgia, has wiped away students’ balances to the institution for the last five semesters.
“The past two academic years have been emotionally and financially challenging for you and your families due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” George T. French Jr., president of Clark Atlanta, said in a letter informing students of the news. “I understand. That is why I am personally thankful for your resilience, perseverance, and ‘find a way or make one’ attitudes.”
He also told them that federal coronavirus relief funds from the CARES Act made the debt relief initiative possible.
The move by Clark Atlanta follows similar efforts by HBCUs to relieve students of debts to their institutions and alleviate some of the financial burdens of the pandemic.
