Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

MIT Suspends Professor Over Harassment Findings

By

Colleen Flaherty
August 23, 2021
 
 

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology placed biologist David Sabatini on indefinite leave last week and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute fired him for violating HHMI’s sexual harassment and workplace conduct policies. Sabatini also resigned from the Whitehead Institute at MIT. In a memo to faculty members, MIT said that an inquiry into Sabatini’s behavior “raises very serious concerns.” Sabatini did not respond to a request for comment from Science, but his brother, neuroscientist Bernardo Sabatini, deleted his own Twitter account after he was criticized for minimizing harassment in science in defending his brother online. “Sexual harassment is a very general term and does not automatically mean that particular person was targeted by a specific other person,” Bernardo Sabatini wrote regarding his brother before deleting the account. “The track record of success of people who went through this lab is extraordinary.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Intergenerational University
Where Are the Presidents?
Déjà Vu All Over Again?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Binge-Watching ‘The Chair’
Most For-Profit Solutions Don’t Threaten Universities’ Core Missions
'The Chair' Isn't a Satire
Vitriol Aimed at Communicators Is Misplaced
The ADA and COVID
‘The Next Shift’: From Manufacturing to Meds (and Eds)

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 