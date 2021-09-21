Baylor Moves Class Online Over Instructor’s Mask Protest

Baylor University has moved a professor’s courses online after the instructor refused to wear a mask in class, as required by the university’s COVID-19 mitigation policy. Stephen Goniprow, the temporary lecturer in political science in question, declined an interview request. The Baylor Lariat originally reported that Goniprow used his first lecture in his U.S. Constitution class to object to mask mandates, and the paper said some students in class also allegedly removed their masks. After several class meetings like this, the course was moved online. Eric Eckert, a Baylor spokesperson, said that Goniprow is teaching two sections of his constitution course this term. The university is aware of the “alleged incident” and is “following proper university protocols,” he said.