AAUP Will Investigate UNC System Governance and Climate

Colleen Flaherty
September 30, 2021
 
 

The American Association of University Professors on Wednesday announced plans to investigate the University of North Carolina system for alleged violations of principles of academic governance and for “persistent structural racism.” Among the issues a special committee will explore is the initial tenure denial of journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones by the Chapel Hill campus’s Board of Trustees, which came to light earlier this year.

The AAUP special committee will also consider what the association described as the “influence of the gerrymandered state legislature on the systemwide board of governors and campus boards of trustees,” and how the “use of political pressure has obstructed meaningful faculty participation in the UNC system.” A report is expected in early 2022. Nicholas Fleisher, associate professor of linguistics at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee and Afshan Jafar, associate professor of sociology at Connecticut College, will co-chair the investigating committee. Chapel Hill referred questions about the investigation to the UNC system office, which did not respond to a request for comment.

