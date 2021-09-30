Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Academic Minute: Transformation at Madison’s Montpelier

By

Doug Lederman
September 30, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Frank Dukes, distinguished institute fellow and lecturer at the University of Virginia, explores an example of how change is coming to many historical institutions. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Seizing First Impressions
Who Are the Students Struggling
With Online Learning?
We Taught Critical Race Theory

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Mantras that Can Strengthen Your Teaching
Saying the Right Thing
Lessons From a Decentralized State
Zooming From the Office
An Argument for the ‘Survival of the City’
Everyone Should Read ‘Teaching Machines’

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 