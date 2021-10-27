SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Another Round of No-Poaching Settlement Checks
Some nonmedical faculty members at Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are now receiving settlement checks, following an August agreement that ended a class action lawsuit alleging a secret -- and illegal -- no-poaching agreement between the two universities. A federal judge approved a $54.5 million settlement in a version of the case involving medical faculty members in 2019, but a judge approved a $19 million settlement for nonmedical professors in August. The new agreement covers certain professors who worked for Duke or Chapel Hill between 2001 and 2018. Affected full-time professors are expected to receive about $2,341 each, while adjuncts and visiting faculty members are getting about $152 each, according to WRAL. Neither Duke nor Chapel Hill has admitted any wrongdoing in these cases.
