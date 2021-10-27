Print

Another Round of No-Poaching Settlement Checks

By

Colleen Flaherty
October 27, 2021
 
 

Some nonmedical faculty members at Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are now receiving settlement checks, following an August agreement that ended a class action lawsuit alleging a secret -- and illegal -- no-poaching agreement between the two universities. A federal judge approved a $54.5 million settlement in a version of the case involving medical faculty members in 2019, but a judge approved a $19 million settlement for nonmedical professors in August. The new agreement covers certain professors who worked for Duke or Chapel Hill between 2001 and 2018. Affected full-time professors are expected to receive about $2,341 each, while adjuncts and visiting faculty members are getting about $152 each, according to WRAL. Neither Duke nor Chapel Hill has admitted any wrongdoing in these cases.

