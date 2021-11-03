Print

Academic Minute: Living Better and Smarter With Wildfires

By

Doug Lederman
November 3, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: William Deverell, professor of history at the University of Southern California, says we need to change how we fight wildfires. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

