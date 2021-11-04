Print

Long-Term Care for Student Pandemic Pains: Student Voice Compilation

By

Melissa Ezarik
November 4, 2021
 
 

Inside Higher Ed today publishes “Long-Term Care for Student Pandemic Pains,” a new collection of articles and essays from our Student Voice research project. The free booklet can be downloaded here.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m., Inside Higher Ed’s editors will discuss the themes of the booklet during a free webcast. Please register for the virtual event here.

Student Voice is a news hub spotlighting the student perspective on higher education. This collaboration is presented by Kaplan in association with Inside Higher Ed and College Pulse.

