More Bomb Threats — and a Suspect

Scott Jaschik
November 15, 2021
 
 

There were more bomb threats reported at universities on Thursday night. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, New York University and the University of Southern California all reported threats that prompted evacuations of portions of the campuses before authorities declared them to be false. Earlier this month, Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Ohio and Yale Universities received threats.

NBC News reported that a teenage gamer in Virginia is involved in the threats.

