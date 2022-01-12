U of Louisville Threatens ‘Discipline’ for Remote Teaching

The University of Louisville told professors there is “no wiggle room” on its policy against remote teaching, despite the rise of the Omicron variant, the Courier Journal reported. David Owens, interim dean of arts and sciences, also reportedly told department chairs that moving designated in-person courses online during the COVID-19 case surge “may result in discipline.” Some 500 professors, staff members and students have signed a petition against the in-person-only policy, with professors generally seeking flexibility to hold class sessions online if they so choose.

John Karman, university spokesperson, reportedly told the Journal, “Because the science shows that classroom learning is safe and more effective, we feel it is vital to provide the best educational experience possible for our students.” Interim president Lori Stewart Gonzalez previously emailed faculty members and students to say that “in-person instruction and normal business operations” will proceed this semester because “severe illness to fully vaccinated individuals from contracting COVID remains very low.”