Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Texas Lt. Governor Slams ‘Looney Marxist’ Professors, CRT

By

Colleen Flaherty
February 18, 2022
 
 

In response to the University of Texas at Austin’s Faculty Council passing a resolution affirming professors’ right to teach critical race theory and gender justice this week, Texas Republican lieutenant governor Dan Patrick tweeted, “I will not stand by and let looney Marxist UT professors poison the minds of young students with Critical Race Theory. We banned it in publicly funded K-12 and we will ban it in publicly funded higher ed. That’s why we created the Liberty Institute at UT.”

It was revealed last summer that Patrick and university leaders had been working with private donors for months to found the Liberty Institute, which internal proposals describe as “dedicated to the study and teaching of individual liberty, limited government, private enterprise and free markets.” The council’s academic freedom resolution is part of a national faculty effort to reject legislative incursions into the curriculum, specifically state legislation seeking to ban the teaching of so-called divisive concepts about race and gender.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Discourse on Method
Don’t Look Up: Higher Education’s Missing Science/Tech Leaders
Who Knew? 5 Surprises
About Accreditation

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Markets and Morals
3 Questions for Michael Graham on his Dissertation on OPMs
Open Standards Bridging the Gap in Lifelong Learning
Readers Respond on the Demographic Cliff
Social-Emotional Learning Can Help College Students Navigate the Pandemic’s Disruptions
Administrators, How Would You Use a Professional Sabbatical?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 