SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Texas Lt. Governor Slams ‘Looney Marxist’ Professors, CRT
In response to the University of Texas at Austin’s Faculty Council passing a resolution affirming professors’ right to teach critical race theory and gender justice this week, Texas Republican lieutenant governor Dan Patrick tweeted, “I will not stand by and let looney Marxist UT professors poison the minds of young students with Critical Race Theory. We banned it in publicly funded K-12 and we will ban it in publicly funded higher ed. That’s why we created the Liberty Institute at UT.”
It was revealed last summer that Patrick and university leaders had been working with private donors for months to found the Liberty Institute, which internal proposals describe as “dedicated to the study and teaching of individual liberty, limited government, private enterprise and free markets.” The council’s academic freedom resolution is part of a national faculty effort to reject legislative incursions into the curriculum, specifically state legislation seeking to ban the teaching of so-called divisive concepts about race and gender.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- 7 Answers to 7 Questions About Online Education From a Japanese Media Company | Learning Innovation
- Five surprises about accreditation (opinion)
- Why everyone in higher education is a 'data person'
- Teaching students to think critically (opinion)
- The importance of aligning your career with your core values (essay)
Most Shared Stories
- Florida bill would require colleges to change accreditors
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- U.S. House passes Pell expansion but excludes online education
- How to navigate the unwritten rules of graduate school (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Florida State professors say their building is killing them
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »