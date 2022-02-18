Texas Lt. Governor Slams ‘Looney Marxist’ Professors, CRT

In response to the University of Texas at Austin’s Faculty Council passing a resolution affirming professors’ right to teach critical race theory and gender justice this week, Texas Republican lieutenant governor Dan Patrick tweeted, “I will not stand by and let looney Marxist UT professors poison the minds of young students with Critical Race Theory. We banned it in publicly funded K-12 and we will ban it in publicly funded higher ed. That’s why we created the Liberty Institute at UT.”

It was revealed last summer that Patrick and university leaders had been working with private donors for months to found the Liberty Institute, which internal proposals describe as “dedicated to the study and teaching of individual liberty, limited government, private enterprise and free markets.” The council’s academic freedom resolution is part of a national faculty effort to reject legislative incursions into the curriculum, specifically state legislation seeking to ban the teaching of so-called divisive concepts about race and gender.