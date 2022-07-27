SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Gearan Returns to Hobart as President (Again)

Scott Jaschik
July 27, 2022

Hobart and William Smith Colleges have a new president: the former president, Mark D. Gearan.

Gearan was president from 1999-2017. He was succeeded first by Gregory J. Vincent, who resigned in April 2018, after an anonymous email alleged several instances of plagiarism in his doctoral dissertation. A subsequent review of the dissertation at the University of Pennsylvania said he could keep it, as long as he made revisions in it.

He was succeeded by Joyce P. Jacobsen, who served for three years. In a letter to the campus, she said the change was because "[f]or some time, I have felt a pull back into the traditional role of an academic." She will become a professor of economics at Hobart and William Smith.

Officials stressed that Gearan's appointment was not an interim one, but permanent.

“There is no one more qualified to lead Hobart and William Smith into our next 200 years than Mark,” wrote Craig R. Stine, chair of the board, and  Naylor Brooks, the vice chair. “He has the experience, aptitude, passion and creativity to make a tremendous difference, and is committed to our future.”

Gearan said, "I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for entrusting me with this responsibility, to our alumni, alumnae, parents and the Geneva community who are committed to the colleges’ future, and to the faculty, staff, coaches and students who are the heart of the institution and who work so hard to create an outstanding teaching and learning environment."

 

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

