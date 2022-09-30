Instructor on Leave After Blaming Satan for Pride Event

Wallace State Community College in Alabama put an instructor of history on leave, according to a CBS42 report about the instructor’s social media comments condemning a local LGBTQ pride event. The instructor, Leigh Ann Courington, reportedly wrote on her Facebook page about the upcoming Cullman Comes Out day, “The devil is attacking our beautiful town of Cullman now apparently … and the police chief is in on it? I heard he was a crazy-ass liberal but this??? We need a rally by the you-know-what to put an end to this foolishness. Of course, it may be as well-attended as the Juneteenth event the white liberal weirdos tried to do a few years ago in Hanceville.”

Courington reportedly told CBS42, “People need to get a life” and “That was on my private page, and if someone doesn’t like it, they need to unfriend [and/or] block me.”

Wallace State said in a statement following the initial news report that it “condemns racism and bigotry in all its forms, and addresses any infractions of our policies decisively, including and especially those that prohibit discrimination. The recent statements made by one of our employees are offensive to everyone who values human life, equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.”