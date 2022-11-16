SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
New Trustees Poised to Win at City College of San Francisco
Three candidates for the City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees are poised to shake up the status quo on the much-criticized governing body, according to preliminary election results posted by the San Francisco Department of Elections.
The presumptive winners are Anita Martinez, former head of the faculty union at the college; Susan Solomon, former San Francisco Unified School District teachers’ union leader; and Vick Chung, former CCSF student trustee. They ran as a unified slate with the backing of the faculty union, the San Francisco Democratic Party and the San Francisco Labor Council, among other supporters, the San Francisco Standard reported. The candidates campaigned on a platform that includes balancing the college’s budget and increasing enrollment by better publicizing its free tuition program for San Francisco residents.
The change in leadership comes amid ongoing tumult at the college, which underwent a round of layoffs in May in an attempt to keep the college financially healthy ahead of its upcoming reaccreditation process. The move was widely protested by faculty members. The college has historically struggled to maintain its accreditation and has been plagued by financial troubles.
Voters also rejected a proposed parcel tax on the ballot that was expected to raise $37 million annually for the college.
“In recent years, people have been seeing a lot of negative news about City College,” Trustee Alan Wong told the San Francisco Standard. “People are frustrated and want to see some change.”
Trending Stories
- Debt-relief advocates push for student loan payment pause
- New Data Tool Aims to Help Campus Leaders Examine Inequities
- 30 Years of K-12 School Reform Have Barely Moved the Needle on Improving Learning or Reducing Equity…
- Consultants, Universities, and 'When McKinsey Comes to Town’ | Learning Innovation
- NCAA Reports Graduation Rates for Athletes
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Lessons learned in creating and using innovative social media strategies
- Knowledge transfer partnerships: a guide to doing them well
- A guide to promoting equity in HE for refugees and asylum seekers
- How to achieve PR impact with little – or no – budget
- Strategies for developing live student-client projects
Most Shared Stories
- Academic integrity issues are not race-neutral (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- The insights gained by forcing students to cheat in class (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Ratings and bias against women, over time
- More professors now embrace Wikipedia in the classroom
- From 3 struggling public colleges, a new university emerges
Student Loan Payment Pause