Academic Freedom Alliance Opposes Divisive Concepts Bans

By

Colleen Flaherty
January 10, 2023

The Academic Freedom Alliance, an ideologically diverse group of college and university faculty members dedicated to free expression, opines against critical race theory bans and other so-called divisive concepts bans in a new statement. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, the American Association of University Professors, PEN America and the American Association of Colleges and Universities, among other groups, also oppose such legislation, saying it is antithetical to the First Amendment and academic discourse.

The AFA’s statement says, in part, “Selective political interventions to override the free exchange of ideas on university campuses will inevitably damage our institutions of higher learning and hamper their ability to contribute to the advancement of knowledge. Bans on divisive concepts, or speech codes by any other name, whether they come from the right or the left, are incompatible with the preservation of great universities.”

Colleen Flaherty

