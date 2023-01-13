Sociologists Affirm Importance of Teaching About Race

The American Sociological Association said in a statement this week that it “strongly supports scholars, teachers and researchers who are committed to raising awareness about the impact of race and racism in American and global society. Unfortunately, many sociologists and sociology teachers are currently facing fear for their livelihoods and careers due to the suppression of discussions of race and structural racism.” As a result, the statement says, referencing recent news that University of Central Florida sociologists had canceled their courses on race amid larger concerns about the climate for academic freedom in Florida, “some educators are canceling their classes.” The ASA “firmly opposes any efforts to prevent educators from teaching and sharing sociological knowledge.”

The Academic Freedom Alliance, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, the American Association of University Professors, PEN America, and the American Association of Colleges and Universities, among other groups, oppose legislation that limits the teaching of race and gender, such as Florida’s law HB 7, saying it is antithetical to the First Amendment and academic discourse.