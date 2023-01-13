SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Sociologists Affirm Importance of Teaching About Race

By

Colleen Flaherty
January 13, 2023

The American Sociological Association said in a statement this week that it “strongly supports scholars, teachers and researchers who are committed to raising awareness about the impact of race and racism in American and global society. Unfortunately, many sociologists and sociology teachers are currently facing fear for their livelihoods and careers due to the suppression of discussions of race and structural racism.” As a result, the statement says, referencing recent news that University of Central Florida sociologists had canceled their courses on race amid larger concerns about the climate for academic freedom in Florida, “some educators are canceling their classes.” The ASA “firmly opposes any efforts to prevent educators from teaching and sharing sociological knowledge.”

The Academic Freedom Alliance, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, the American Association of University Professors, PEN America, and the American Association of Colleges and Universities, among other groups, oppose legislation that limits the teaching of race and gender, such as Florida’s law HB 7, saying it is antithetical to the First Amendment and academic discourse.

Colleen Flaherty

Colleen Flaherty, Reporter, covers faculty issues for Inside Higher Ed. Prior to joining the publication in 2012, Colleen was military editor at the Killeen Daily Herald, outside Fort Hood, Texas. Before that, she covered government and land use issues for the Greenwich Time and Hersam Acorn Newspapers in her home state of Connecticut. After graduating from McGill University in Montreal in 2005 with a degree in English literature, Colleen taught English and English as a second language in public schools in the Bronx, N.Y. She earned her M.S.Ed. from City University of New York Lehman College in 2008 as part of the New York City Teaching Fellows program. 

