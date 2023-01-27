SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

More Quit ‘U.S. News’ Rankings of Medical, Law Schools

By

Scott Jaschik
January 27, 2023

More medical and law schools have announced that they are leaving the U.S. News & World Report rankings of those institutions.

The medical schools of Cornell University and the University of Chicago are the latest to join the movement. Harvard University kicked off the effort this month, and it was quickly joined by the medical schools of Columbia and Stanford Universities and the University of Pennsylvania and the Icahn medical school of Mount Sinai.

On Thursday, Francis Lee, interim dean of Weill Cornell Medicine, announced that it would join. He said, “Critically, the rankings measure more about the students who enter the school than about the physicians who graduate, or about the actual substance and quality of the medical education we provide along the way. The volatility of the rankings, and the lack of transparency about the formulas and algorithms upon which they are based, also speak to the inadequacy of this annual survey.”

At the University of Chicago, the leaders of the medical school announced the change in a memo to students and faculty members, The Chicago Tribune reported.

They said, “Our overriding concern is to help address and reduce inequities in medical school education.”

Mark Anderson, medical school dean, and Vineet Arora, dean for medical education of the biological sciences division and Pritzker School of Medicine, said, “This decision is based on our judgment that the current methodology raises deep concerns about inequity perpetuated by the misuse of metrics that fail to capture the quality or outcomes of medical education for those who most need these data: applicants to medical school.”

Meanwhile, the law schools at Gonzaga University and the University of Wisconsin at Madison announced that they will not participate in the law school rankings.

Wisconsin dean Dan Tokaji said, “The ranking contravenes UW Law’s mission of providing an outstanding legal education at an accessible price so our graduates can pursue any career path they choose” and “The ranking undermines UW Law’s core value of equal access to the legal profession by penalizing schools in states that allow licensure without the bar exam.”

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A building at New Jersey City University, with the logo over a doorway.
A Push for More Oversight
of New Jersey’s Colleges
A group of people around a table with visual materials spread out in front of them.
Teaching How to Teach the Holocaust
Several people, some wearing Indigenous dress, on a green lawn.
Indigenous Healing Comes to Campus

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Unveiling a New AP African American Studies Framework

Education Dept. Settles Pregnancy Issues at Troy U

Report: White House Considering Debt-Relief Contingency Plans

Auditor: Unable to Verify Education Dept.’s Debt-Relief Estimate

UAW Accuses UCSD Professors of Giving TAs Poor Grades for Striking

Teachers Strike at UCLA Lab School

Back to Top
 