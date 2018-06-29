Academic Minute
Hand Transplants

Can the brain relearn all the functions of a transplanted hand? In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Missouri week, Scott H. Frey explores this question. Frey is Miller Family Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at Missouri. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top