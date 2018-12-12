The Pulse
The Pulse: Virtually Inspired's Marci Powell

The new edition of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Marci Powell, project director of Virtually Inspired, a website powered by Drexel University Online focusing on how professionals are infusing technology into learning. In this interview with The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray, Powell discusses how the site functions and its impact on academics.

 

