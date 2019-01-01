Academic Minute
Building Bilingual Brains

In today's Academic Minute, the Best Communications Segment Award as part of "Best Of" Week, the University of Washington's Naja Ferjan Ramirez explored how learning a second language can be important for the future. Ramirez is a research scientist at Washington. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

