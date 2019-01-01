Academic Minute
Eating to Avoid Regaining Weight

In today's Academic Minute, the Best Health Segment Award as part of "Best of" Week, the University of Copenhagen's Bodil Just Christensen looked into eating as a tool to avoid regaining weight. Christensen is a postdoctoral fellow at Copenhagen. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

