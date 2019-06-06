Academic Minute
Communication During Natural Disasters

Nothing lights up the internet like a big storm. In today's Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Amber Silver examines how this information can be used for research. Silver is an assistant professor in the college of emergency preparedness at Albany, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (4.49 MB)

