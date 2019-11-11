There’s plenty of media beyond what everyone else is watching. In today's Academic Minute, Randolph College's Jennifer Gauthier suggests expanding your mind by swimming outside the mainstream. Gauthier is a professor of communication studies at Randolph. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
