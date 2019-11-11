Academic Minute
Indigenous Media

There’s plenty of media beyond what everyone else is watching. In today's Academic Minute, Randolph College's Jennifer Gauthier suggests expanding your mind by swimming outside the mainstream. Gauthier is a professor of communication studies at Randolph. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (4.48 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Scholars of religion and biblical literature object to having conference badges coded and scanned

Wichita State's Faculty Senate thinks less is more when it comes to gen ed

Washington State is narrowly voting down affirmative action

The difference between college counseling and college coaching is increasingly important (opinion)

In Break With Precedent, No Professors on Wisconsin Presidential Search

Fresno State Reconsidering Gym Dress Code

Report features more ominous signs for M.B.A. admissions

Trump met with cheers at Alabama-LSU game

Buttigieg's $500 Billion Free Tuition Plan

Back to Top