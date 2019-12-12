Academic Minute
The Rise of Resilience

Resilience is a good skill to cultivate. In today's Academic Minute, part of Oxford College of Emory University Week, Alix Olson examines how it can be abused as well. Olson is an assistant professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Oxford. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

