Academic Minute
Multidisciplinarity, Interpretive Power and Interdependence

Your culture can play a big part in how you learn and teach. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Houston-Clear Lake Week, Desdamona Rios explores this intersection. Rios is an associate professor of psychology at Houston-Clear Lake. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top