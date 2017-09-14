Title
Adaptive Learning, Transformational Education, & Next-Generation Assessment
September 14, 2017
This booklet on adaptive learning and other emergent educational trends is Inside Higher Ed's newest print-on-demand collection of articles. You can download a free copy here.
On Tuesday, Oct. 17, Inside Higher Ed editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman will present a free webinar on the booklet's themes. Click here for more information.
"Adaptive Learning, Transformational Education, & Next-Generation Assessment" was made possible in part by the advertising support of McGraw-Hill Education.
Read more by
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!