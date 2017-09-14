Topics

Adaptive Learning, Transformational Education, & Next-Generation Assessment

Doug Lederman
This booklet on adaptive learning and other emergent educational trends is Inside Higher Ed's newest print-on-demand collection of articles. You can download a free copy here.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, Inside Higher Ed editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman will present a free webinar on the booklet's themes. Click here for more information.

"Adaptive Learning, Transformational Education, & Next-Generation Assessment" was made possible in part by the advertising support of McGraw-Hill Education.

Doug Lederman

